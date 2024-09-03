‘Modern Family’ to Join Nick at Nite Programming Lineup in September

“Modern Family” is joining the Nick at Nine programming lineup beginning Sept. 19, marking the first time the sitcom will air within Paramount’s family of brands.

All 11 seasons of the 22-time Emmy Award-winning comedy will debut in Nickelodeon’s nighttime programming block and air daily from 2-4 a.m. (ET/PT), joining a roster of popular family comedies like “Friends,” “Mike & Molly,” “Mom,” “Young Sheldon” and “The Neighborhood.”

“We and we are thrilled to have the Emmy Award-winning sitcom ‘Modern Family’ join our nightly lineup,” Nickelodeon Networks senior vice president of programming and content strategy Rachel Crain said in a Tuesday statement. “Our Nick at Nite viewers are sure to connect with the heartfelt authenticity, hilarious honesty and zealous bravery that has made ‘Modern Family’ such a pop culture staple around the world.”

The licensing agreement with Disney Entertainment for the series was negotiated on behalf of Paramount Global by chief programming acquisitions officer Barbara Zaneri.

“Modern Family” first premiered in 2009 and aired a total of 250 episodes.

During its run, the show was nominated for 85 Emmy Awards and won 22, including five for Outstanding Comedy Series. It was also honored with a Golden Globe award, numerous Screen Actors Guild awards and was recognized by the the AFI, Humanitas and Peabody organizations.

The series stars Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Rico Rodriguez, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

“Modern Family,” which was co-created by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, came from 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions.

Levitan and Lloyd served as executive producers, with Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman, Elaine Ko, Stephen Lloyd, Vali Chandrasekaran, Jack Burditt, Jon Pollack and Jeff Morton also executive producing on the final season.

The series is distributed by Disney Entertainment.