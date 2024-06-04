Jesse Tyler Ferguson Teases ‘Modern Family’ Reunion: ‘Is It a Movie?’

“I know, it’s something I can’t really talk about, isn’t that annoying?” Ferguson says

Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (CREDIT: Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson hinted that there might be a “Modern Family” reunion coming in some form or another.

While speaking with “The Talk,” Ferguson – who played Mitchell for 11 years on the show – brought up a photo he’d posted to his social media of some of the cast on the set.

“That was on the set, and yes, we’re doing a sequel,” Ferguson said. “I’m just kidding. I know, it’s something I can’t really talk about, isn’t that annoying? I know. I was on the set with some of my castmates. It’s not a reboot … is it a movie? I don’t know.”

He continued, “I probably shouldn’t have posted it because then I wouldn’t be having to talk about it on national television. But listen, this is the thing I’m really excited about. Because people are so excited about this photo, I’m just thrilled that people want us back that much. I would love to do a reboot. I think you would know if we were doing one, but there is something coming out.”

The post in question appeared on Ferguson’s Instagram stories and was from inside Claire and Phil’s (Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell) home. His caption over the top of it read: “Haven’t seen this view in a while.”

“Did you get in trouble for posting that photo?” Jerry O’Connell, one of the hosts of “The Talk,” asked.

“I think I am now,” Ferguson responded.

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

