Ty Burrell is plotting his return to ABC. The “Modern Family” actor is set to star in and executive produce the 20th Television multicamera comedy “Forgive and Forget.” The series from writers and executive producers Eugene Garcia-Cross and Robin Shorr snagged a pilot order, the network announced Thursday.

The series centers around perennial life of the party Hank (Burrell). “After an unexpected diagnosis, Hank reconnects with his responsible adult son Ben in hopes of making new memories together,” according to a logline provided by ABC.

Burrell is best known for his role as Phil Dunphy on ABC’s hit comedy “Modern Family,” which earned him eight consecutive Emmy Award nominations and two wins. His work on the show also earned him the SAG Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in 2014. Burrell’s film credits include “Finding Dory,” “Mr. Peabody & Sherman,” “Dawn of the Dead,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Fur,” “Muppets Most Wanted” and “Skeleton Twins.” He most recently voiced the role of Jack in Fox’s animated series “Duncanville.” He is an executive producer on this project under his Desert Whale Productions company. Burrell is repped by CAA and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP.

Eugene Garcia-Cross and Robin Shorr. (Credti: Eugene Garcia Cross and Annie Shak)

Garcia-Cross is a Puerto Rican-American comedy writer and author who most recently served as co-producer on Season 2 of “The Santa Clauses” for Disney+. His previous credits include “Punky Brewster” for Peacock and “Indebted” for NBC. He was a member of the 2018 NBC Writers On The Verge Program. He is repped by IAG, 3 Arts and Joe Weiner (Lawyer).

Shorr, who will work as showrunner on the new project, previously served as executive producer and showrunner on the Disney+ show, “Diary of a Future President.” Other writing credits include “Galavant,” “The Middle,” “The Carmichael Show” and “Samantha Who?” Shorr is the co-host of “Los Feliz: The Podcast” with Morgan Murphy, and is launching a new podcast with “Girls” showrunner Jenni Konner later this year. She is repped by Verve, 3 arts and Bruce Gellman.

“Forgive and Forget” joins the recently announced comedy pilot “Shifting Gears,” starring and executive produced by Tim Allen, in consideration for next season on ABC.