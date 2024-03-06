Tim Allen Returns to ABC With ‘Shifting Gears’ Sitcom Pilot Order

Tim Allen is set to return to ABC with a new pilot order for sitcom “Shifting Gears.”

The actor will star and star in and executive produce the pilot, which will be written by “Duncanville” cocreators Mike and Julie Scully, who also serve as EPs. Hailing from 20th Television, additional EPs for the multicam show include “Last Man Standing” executive producers Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina.

The official logline for the pilot is as follows: “Matt (Tim Allen) is the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.”

Further casting information is unknown at this time.

“Shifting Gears” also marks ABC’s first pilot order of the season as the networks shifts its development strategy to focus on developing projects year-round. After initially ordering Kaitlin Olson-led “High Potential” to series in May 2023, the show is slated for a fall 2024 release amid strike delays.

The pilot marks Allen’s first collaboration with ABC since starring in “Last Man Standing” from 2011-2021, which ran for six seasons on ABC before Fox picked it up for Seasons 7-9.

Allen also starred in ABC’s “Home Improvement” as it ran from 1991-1999, which his performance earning him a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy nomination and eight wins for People’s Choice Award for favorite male performer in a television series.

Most recently the comedian starred in and executive produced Disney+ series “The Santa Clauses,” in which Allen reprised his role as Scott Calvin/Santa from “The Santa Clause” movie trilogy. The second season, which launched in November 2023, follows the Scott as he attempts to train his son to take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.

Allen is represented by Messina Baker Entertainment, WME and Ziffren Brittenham.