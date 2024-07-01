Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock and Meghann Fahy to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Sirens’

Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock and Meghann Fahy will star in Netflix’s limited series, “Sirens.”

The dark comedy series, which hails from Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap, follows philanthropist and animal activist Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) and her sharp personal assistant Simone (Alcock), who share a perhaps too close to comfort relationship that raises some alarm bells for Simone’s older sister, Devon (Fahy). Tensions rise across one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, per the streamer.

The official logline is as follows: “Devon (Fahy) thinks her sister Simone (Alcock) has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.”

Molly Smith Metzler (“Maid”) serves as showrunner for the limited series, and executive produces for Quiet Coyote. After creating “Maid,” “Sirens” marks Metzler’s second collaboration with Netflix and the first series originating from their creative partnership.

Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen,” “The Baby”) is set to direct the first two episodes and will also serve as an executive producer. Additional EPs include Robbie, Dani Gorin and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap.

Best known for her roles in “Still Alice,” “Far From Heaven” and “The Kids Are All Right,” among others, Moore recently starred in Starz’ “Mary and George” and Netflix’s “May December” opposite Natalie Portman.

Alcock is best known for starring as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s “House of the Dragon” Season 1 and will star in the upcoming “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.” Fahy has starred in “The White Lotus” Season 2, “The Perfect Couple” and “The Bold Type.”