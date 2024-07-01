Richard Gere Boards His First Major TV Series With Showtime’s ‘The Agency’

Richard Gere has boarded his first major TV show with “The Agency” for Paramount+ with Showtime.

The “Pretty Woman” actor is set to star in the espionage thriller series alongside previously announced stars Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright. Gere plays Bosko, the London Station Chief who has a storied past after serving as an undercover agent for eight years.

The new show, which is based on French drama “The Bureau,” follows a covert CIA agent named Martian (Fassbender), who is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. Martian’s career and real identity are pitted against each other when the love he left reappears raising the already high stakes, per the official logline.

“Richard Gere is in a class of his own, adored by generations of fans worldwide for his exceptional ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role he plays,” Paramount Global co-CEO and Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO Chris McCarthy said. “We are delighted to have him join our extraordinary cast, which includes Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright, in Showtime’s latest thriller.”

“The Agency” marks Gere’s most high-profile TV role after starring in miniseries “MotherFatherSon.” He is best known for his film roles in “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Days of Heaven,” “American Gigolo,” “Breathless,” “Pretty Woman,” “First Knight,” “Primal Fear” and “Chicago,” among many others.

His upcoming projects include Paul Schrader’s “Oh’ Canada,” which also stars Jacob Elordi and Uma Thurman, as well as “The Making Of,” which stars Diane Keaton and Blake Lively.

“The Agency,” which is currently filming in London, hails from Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, with Fassbender also serving as an executive producer. He EPs alongside Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz for Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios; David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari for 101 Studios; Alex Berger for TOP-The Originals Productions; and Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton for Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America.

Joe Wright (“Pride and Prejudice,” “The Darkest Hour”) is set to direct the first two episodes, and will also executive produce alongside Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Edge of Tomorrow”), who wrote all 10 episodes.