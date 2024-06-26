Jeffrey Wright Joins Michael Fassbender in ‘The Agency’

Jeffrey Wright will star alongside Michael Fassbender in their espionage thriller series “The Agency.”

Wright joins the cast of the Paramount+ with Showtime show as Henry, a mentor and director of operations to Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent who is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station.

Based on French drama series “Le Bureau des Légendes,” known as “The Bureau” internationally, “The Agency” will follow Martian as his career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart, hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage, per the official logline.

“Jeffrey Wright doesn’t just portray characters — he inhabits them completely, infusing each role with raw, emotional power and profound, psychological insight,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO, said in a Wednesday statement. “We are thrilled to have him join Michael Fassbender and our creative dream team of Joe Wright, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, Grant Heslov and George Clooney.”

Wright recently starred in Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction” as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, a performance that earned him nominations from the Academy Awards, Gotham Awards, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards and NAACP Image Awards, as well as an Independent Spirit Awards win.

His upcoming projects include Spike Lee’s “High and Low,” in which he stars opposite Denzel Washington, and “The Last of Us” Season 2, where he will reprise his voice role as Isaac from the “The Last of Us Part II” video game.

Produced by Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, “The Agency” is also executive produced by Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz for Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios; David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari for 101 Studios; Alex Berger for TOP-The Originals Productions; and Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton for Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America.

Joe Wright (“Pride and Prejudice,” “The Darkest Hour”) is set to direct the first two episodes and will executive produce the series alongside Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Edge of Tomorrow”), who wrote all 10 episodes.