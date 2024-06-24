Michael Fassbender will star in and executive produce a new espionage thriller series for Paramount+ with Showtime.

“The Agency,” which has officially begun production in London, is also executive produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov through their Smokehouse Pictures. Based on hit French drama “Le Bureau des Légendes,” known as “The Bureau” internationally, the series centers on Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station.

The official logline for “The Agency” is as follows: “When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.”

Before beginning filming on “The Agency,” Fassbender recently wrapped production on Steven Soderbergh’s “Black Bag” alongside Cate Blanchett and can be seen in Sundance’s Audience Award winner, “Kneecap.” He can also be seen in David Fincher’s “The Killer” and Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins.”

Fassbender is best known for starring in the “X-Men” series, including roles in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “X-Men: First Class,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “X-Men: Apocalypse.” He can also be seen in “Prometheus,” “Alien: Covenant,” “Macbeth,” “Steve Jobs” and “Shame,” among others.

“Michael Fassbender is one of the most gifted actors of our time,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO. “He brings a gravitas and nuanced complexity to every character he inhabits, which is why we are so excited for him to star in ‘The Agency’ as we start to roll out our new slate of Showtime originals.”

Hailing from Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, “The Agency” is also executive produced by Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz for Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios; David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari for 101 Studios; Alex Berger for TOP-The Originals Productions; and Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton for Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America.

Joe Wright (“Pride and Prejudice,” “The Darkest Hour”) will direct the first two episodes and executive produce the series, while Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Edge of Tomorrow”) serve as EPs and wrote all 10 episodes.