Kamala Harris Defends Policy Shifts in CNN Interview Clip, Says Her Values ‘Have Not Changed’

In the first clip from Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s CNN interview, the Vice President defends her policy shifts, saying, “My values have not changed.”

The vice president has been under pressure recently to sit for an interview with the press, as hasn’t done so since President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy. The full interview will be airing as a primetime special on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

In the interview, which took place in Savannah, Georgia, from the campaign trail, CNN’s Dana Bash asked Harris how potential voters should view her policy position changes throughout the years.

“I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” Harris replied.

Harris: "My values have not changed"

“You mentioned the Green New Deal,” the Vice President continued. “I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time.”

Harris invoked the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, adding that U.S. policymakers not only set precedents for America but “by extension, the globe.”

“My value around what we need to do to secure our border,” Harris continued, “That value has not changed.”

The Vice President then spoke about her time as the Attorney General of California, where she prosecuted “national criminal organization, violations of American laws regarding the illegal passage of guns, drugs, and human beings, across our border.”

“My values have not changed,” the clip concluded.

Additionally, according to CNN, Harris was asked about Donald Trump’s recent comments, questioning her racial identity.

“Same old, tired playbook,” she said. “Next question, please.”