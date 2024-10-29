Kamala Harris Calls WaPo, LA Times No-Endorsement Decisions ‘Disappointing’: ‘It’s Billionaires in Donald Trump’s Club’

The billionaire owners of both papers quashed planned endorsements for Harris

Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking during a campaign rally at the Rawhide Event Center on October 10, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona
Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking during a campaign rally at the Rawhide Event Center on October 10, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris said the decisions by the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times not to endorse a presidential candidate are “disappointing,” but she drew a line from the billionaire owners of both papers directly to Donald Trump.

“It’s disappointing, no doubt,” the Democractic nominee for President told Charlamagne tha God on Tuesday’s episode of “The Breakfast Club” radio show. “But the other piece of it is, it gets back to my point of who is Donald Trump because he is the one who is up for election with me. I think that some of your listeners, they know, and others may not, which is it’s billionaires in Donald Trump’s club. That’s who’s in his club. That’s who he hangs out with, that’s who he cares about.”

Endorsements for Harris were planned by both the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post, but the billionaire owners of both papers — the Times’ Patrick Soon-Shiong and WaPo’s Jeff Bezos — quashed both and did not allow them to run.

Jeff Bezos attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in 2021
Read Next
Jeff Bezos Denies Business Interests Influenced Decision to Kill Kamala Harris Endorsement

Harris continued, “That’s why, when he was last president, he put in place a massive tax cut for billionaires and the biggest corporations. And that is exactly what he will do again. His policies are not about middle class folks. He’s not sitting around thinking about what he can do to take care of your grandmother and your grandfather. He’s thinking about people like himself or himself and all of his grievances and all that makes him angry about how he has personally been treated, as opposed to worrying about how you have been treated and what his responsibility is to lift you up.”

Both papers received significant blowback from staff and readers after their owners canceled the endorsements, with the Washington Post suffering 200,000 subscription cancelations.

In an editorial published Monday evening, Bezos insisted business interests had nothing to do with his decision to scrap the Post’s endorsement. “Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election,” he said, arguing instead that they “create a perception of bias.”

Over at the LA Times, Soon-Shiong said on Friday he has “no regrets whatsoever” about scrapping their endorsement and, as TheWrap exclusively reported, a series called “The Case Against Donald Trump.” “In fact, I think it was exactly the right decision.”

The Los Angeles Times' white neon sign is illuminated in the light of dusk, a dim blue sky behind it, atop the Times' El Segundo headquarters building below.
Read Next
LA Times Guild Asks Readers Not to Cancel Subscriptions After Presidential Endorsement Blowback

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.