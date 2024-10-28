Kamala Harris Wins Nickelodeon’s ‘Kids Pick the President’ Poll With 52% of Votes, Trump Grabs 48%

The kids in America have spoken, and they’ve chosen Kamala Harris as the winner of the 2024 presidential election. Nickelodeon’s seasonal “Kids Pick the President” poll ended with the Democratic nominee securing 52% of the vote compared to Republican nominee Donald Trump’s 48%.

Over 32,000 individuals altogether cast their virtual vote, which was open from Oct. 3-23. Though Nickelodeon emphasized that its “Kids’ Vote” is “an informal non-scientific poll, meant for entertainment purposes only,” the election-time event has a fairly strong track record. The mock election has taken place every election year since 1988. Since that time, the poll has accurately predicted the winner of the U.S. presidential election every year save for 2004 and 2016.

This year’s poll also has Harris winning with the lowest percentage difference since Barack Obama, who won the pole with 51% of the votes in 2008.

The results of the poll will be officially announced Monday night during a half-hour special hosted by former football star Nate Burleson, who is now known for hosting “CBS Mornings,” “NFL Slimetime” and “The NFL Today.” He’ll be joined by his daughter Mia Burleson, who also hosts “NFL Slimetime.” Presented from a kid-led point of view, the special will platform issues young people care most about in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. It will feature children from all sides of the political spectrum sharing their personal stories and opinions on everything from the economy and the future of AI to health and technology.

The special will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT across Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Nickelodeon YouTube, Nick.com as well as Nickelodeon’s Pluto TV channels, which include Nick Pluto, 90’s Kids TV and Totally Teen. The special will also be available on Nick On Demand starting Tuesday.

In an additional effort to support political conversations at home, Nickelodeon also partnered with The National Association of Media Literacy Educators on a guide for parents that focuses on media literacy. “Kids Pick the President” is part of the company’s “Our World” global prosocial initiative, which seeks to “inspire kids and provide them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency,” according to a press release. Partners for “Our World” include 4-H, Afterschool Alliance, Ashoka, The Aspen Institute, Association of Children’s Museums and ChangeX.

“Kids Pick the President” is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president of Nickelodeon Unscripted and Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, vice president of Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, vice president of Unscripted Creative; and Jana Blumenthal, vice president of Production. Luke Wahl and Ben Plumier also serve as executive producers.