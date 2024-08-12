Sabrina Caluori Exits as Head of Kids and Family Marketing for Nickelodeon, Paramount+

Sabrina Caluori, the head of global kids and family marketing for Nickelodeon and Paramount+, has departed Paramount, according to media reports.

The executive was elevated to EVP and head of marketing and brand strategy for Nickelodeon just over two years ago, taking over the post from former CMO Jenny Wall. Caluori first joined Nickelodeon in August 2021 as SVP of brand and content strategy, where she led on-and-off-air consumer marketing and global brand and content launches across linear, digital and social platforms.

In her expanded role as head of kids and family marketing for Nickelodeon and Paramount+, Caluori was focused on developing consumer-based campaigns aimed at connecting Nickelodeon franchises with families and children.

A representative for Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The EVP’s exit comes just days after Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy announced that the entertainment giant would be undergoing another round of layoffs, with cuts expected to reduce the company’s U.S.-based workforce by 15%. The head-count reductions, which McCarthy said would hit in the “coming weeks and will largely be completed by the end of the year,” were expected to primarily impact marketing and communications, as well as finance, legal, technology and other support functions.

“As you can imagine, these are difficult decisions to make. We’ve incredibly talented people at Paramount and these actions are not a reflection of their contributions,” McCarthy said during the company’s Q2 earnings call. “Rather, they are necessary to transform our organization for the future next, transforming streaming.”

The cuts are aimed at achieving Paramount’s plan to trim $500 million by 2025, which, despite being established prior to the Skydance merger, McCarthy said is “included in the $2 billion of cost efficiencies identified by Skydance.”

Caluori’s departure also comes just days after Paramount+ Domestic and Showtime chief marketing officer Michael Engleman announced his exit.

Four individuals familiar with Paramount’s endeavors previously told TheWrap assets that could potentially be on the chopping block include Pluto TV, BET, VH1 and the Paramount lot itself, though it would then be leased back to the studio.