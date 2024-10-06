Kamala Harris Sets a Flurry of Talk Show Interviews, From Howard Stern to ‘The View’

Kamala Harris was already set to do multiple talk show interviews this week, but her campaign announced several more on Sunday. Those new announcements include an upcoming appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, as well as guesting on “The View” and “The Howard Stern Show” the same day.

Those join the Democratic candidate doing a “60 Minutes” interview taped this weekend and airing Monday, as well as the news that she will join Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. The pair are expected to speak about abortion and reproductive rights on that show, among other key election topics.

Harris kicks off her day Tuesday in studio with “The View” at 11 a.m. EDT for her first live interview and talk show appearance since becoming the Democratic Party nominee. Harris will be the second sitting vice president to visit the show, and her visit follows a recent appearance by President Joe Biden, who was interviewed on the show Sept. 25.

From there, Harris will be interviewed live on a special edition of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” at 1 p.m. EDT. The interview will replay throughout the day. Biden, Donald Trump and JD Vance have all appeared on SiriusXM shows since 2023.

Harris rounds out that Tuesday media blitz with a late-night visit to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” which airs at 11:35 p.m. on CBS. Harris most recently visited the show on March 15, 2023, with Colbert hosting her more frequently than any other late-night host has.

In a preview clip of her “60 Minutes” interview released Sunday, ahead of the full interview airing Monday, Harris faced questions about the country’s relationship with Israel and how the U.S. is managing its approach to Israel’s military efforts in Gaza and recently expanding in the region. Harris looked to diplomatically handle questions about seeming tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. You can watch that preview clip below: