Kate Winslet, Kerry Washington and Annette Bening Among Women in Film 2024 Honorees

Annette Bening, Kerry Washington and Kate Winslet are among the Women in Film, WIF, 2024 Honorees, the organization announced Monday.

The annual event, themed “The Power of Collective,” will take place Thursday, Oct. 24 at The Beverly Hilton.Presented by Max Mara, this year’s event aims to celebrate entertainment industry leaders, who demonstrate that “strength in collaboration, inclusion, and uplifting stories can change culture for the better.”

“The 2024 honorees embody the very essence of leadership, creativity, and advocacy that WIF has championed for over 50 years. Their remarkable contributions, both on and off the screen, are a testament to the progress we continue to make toward a more equitable and inclusive entertainment industry,” Kirsten Schaffer, Chief Executive Officer of WIF, said.

Kate Winslet and Ellen Kuras will receive the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film for their work on the film “Lee.” Winslet, who both stars in and produces the film, portrays the acclaimed war correspondent Lee Miller. Through Kuras’ directorial vision, viewers follow Miller as she bears the front lines of World War II as a photographer for British Vogue. The two Academy Award nominees will receive the award to honor their commitment to female-driven stories.

Jane Fonda will personally present Annette Bening with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, named for its inaugural recipient in 2021. The lifelong activist personally selected Bening as this year’s honoree for her philanthropic work with Planned Parenthood and breast cancer research, her commitment to the Entertainment Community Fund and her advocacy for trans rights.

Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel will be honored with the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Television for their collaboration on the Netflix comedy series “Survival of the Thickest.” The co-creators and executive producers not only elevated women’s stories, but also amplified marginalized voices with their hit-comedy series.

Kerry Washington will be honored with the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award for her outstanding contributions on the creative and business sides of entertainment. In 2016, Washington launched her production company Simpson Street with the mission to tell heart-centered stories and center marginalized and overlooked characters. Just this year Simpson Street rolled out new seasons of “UnPrisoned” and “Reasonable Doubt” and won an award at Sundance Film Festival for their documentary, “Daughters.”

And Joey King will be the 19th recipient of the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award for both her acting and producing credits. King has most recently appeared in Netflix’s “Uglies” and starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in “A Family Affair.” Her breakthrough performance as Gypsy Rose Blanchard “The Act” earned her a SAG Award and Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice and Emmy nomination.

“This year’s WIF Honors theme, The Power of the Collective, underscores how collaboration and inclusive storytelling can drive change. Our honorees exemplify this spirit, demonstrating how collective strength can reshape culture and challenge industry norms. Their accomplishments this year are a beacon of hope for a more equitable future,” said Monica Levinson and Talitha Watkins, co-chairs of the WIF Honors Committee.