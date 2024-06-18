Actress Jurnee Smollett, veteran Marvel producer Victoria Alonso and Freeform and Onyx Collective president Tara Duncan are among the six new members Women in Film (WIF) has elected to its 2024 board of directors.

Smollett, Alonso and Duncan will join the organization’s leadership board alongside Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, Universal Pictures International’s president of distribution, Jen Hollingsworth, Flawless AI’s chief commercial officer and Bianca Levin, partner at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

They will work alongside WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer, board president Amy Baer, EVPs Margie Moren and Syrinthia Studer, VP Nicole Brown, treasurer Monica Levinson and secretary Eryn Brown. Additional members of the board of directors include Nisha Ganatra, Helen Huang, Jamila Hunter, Niija Kuykendall, Davida Lara, Michelle Lee, Tracy Mcknight, Andrea Nelson, Meigs Gaude, Paez Shivani Rawat, Rena Ronson, Talitha Watkins and Ida Ziniti.

“The expertise of this remarkable Board class represents the depth and breadth of the industry including animation, producing, acting, entertainment law, AI, and distribution,” Schaffer said in a statement. “What’s more, they’ve all demonstrated a firm commitment to advancing the careers of people of color and underrepresented genders.”

“The support of these exceptional women is invaluable to the organization’s evolution,” Baer said. “Especially during this transitional moment in the industry as we continue to fight for gender parity.”

Smollett is best known for starring in “Lovecraft Country,” “The Burial” and “Birds of Prey,” and recently wrapped production on crime thriller “The Order,” which also stars Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult. Alonso recently served as Marvel Studios’ president of production and animation, where she co-produced and/or executive produced 32 films, including “Black Panther,” before exiting the role in March 2023.

In her first year as president of Freeform, Duncan spearheaded the formation of Onyx Collective, and has served as an EP on “The Hair Tales” alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and Oprah Winfrey, “The Other Black Girl” and “Under the Bridge.” Likewise, as president of distribution for UPI, Kwan Vandenberg oversees the theatrical distribution strategy for Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features and UPI’s international production and acquisition titles.

Hollingsworth has focused on bringing Flawless AI’s capabilities to Hollywood in a responsible manner during her time as chief commercial officer. Levin represents emerging and established actors, writers, directors, producers, multi-hyphenates and serves on the firm’s executive committee and DEI committee.