Women in Film (WIF) has unveiled its inaugural fellowship program, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

This year’s fellowship program, which launched as the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary, recognizes 87 directors, writers, cinematographers, creative or indie producers, line producers, executives, reps, artisans and below-the-line crew members.

Open to women, nonbinary, and trans people across entertainment, the program will bring together the fellows for a year of mentorship from the WIF team, including guest speakers and master classes, networking, field trips and other individualized support.

With mentors from both the business and craft sides of the industry, each fellow will participate in six mentoring sessions with their cohort and mentor team, and will meet with Melissa Verdugo, a former talent manager and current WIF senior manager of career programs, to discuss an individualized plan based on each fellows’ needs.

“The Fellowships offer participants a culmination of the best parts of our historic programs,” senior director of programs Maikiko James said in a statement. “We’ve learned that we need to invest time and intentionality when it comes to helping people’s careers, and that we need to reach widely and comprehensively across the field in order to transform the industry. The inclusion of crew, artisan, physical production, and executive Fellows and Mentors is critical to addressing some of the most extreme gender disparity in Hollywood.”

This year’s fellows include recipients of the 2023 WIF x Black List Episodic Lab and Feature Residency, which is supported by the Golden Globes Foundation and ShivHans Pictures, and Netflix supports the directing and cinematography fellowships.

Alongside the WIF fellowship program, the organization also launched an emerging careers program to support newer entrants to Hollywood, especially communities historically underrepresented in in the industry. The program, which was made possible due to Johnnie Walker’s support, is set to provide participants with education and social events to aid those aiming to break into the industry.

“Johnnie Walker is honored to be a part of WIF’s mission in creating more opportunities for women in the entertainment industry as they mark their 50 th anniversary,” Johnnie Walker and Buchanan’s at Diageo North America VP Josh Dean said. “Through our partnership and support of the inaugural WIF Emerging Program, we are taking significant strides towards progress and an equitable future, and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact this program will bring to the careers of women and the entertainment landscape.”

Applications for the 2024 WIF Fellowship Program and for the WIF x Black List Episodic Lab are now open.

See the full list of fellows and mentors below:

Writing Fellows – Feature Residency

Audrey Ellis Fox

Cat Rinehart

Kimba Henderson

Robin Cloud

Suhashini Krishnan

Tamar Feinkind

Writing Fellows – Episodic Lab

Bev Chukwu

Deanna Esposito

Eudie Pak

Helen RY Sun & Laura Malatos

Katherine Ruppe

Lorin Williams

Thea Rodgers

Directing Fellows

Alejandra Lopez

Auden Bui

Carly Usdin

Erin Lau

Gabby Revilla Lugo

Halima Lucas

Kameishia Wooten

Kat Mills Martin

Michelle Steffes

Myra Aquino

Tess Paras

Tijuana Ricks

Cinematography Fellows

Andrea Mereles

Emilia Mendieta

Jo Jo Lam

LaDawn Manuel

Michelle Clementine

Nichole Ruiz

Pip White

Sarah Whelden

Creative Fiction Producer Fellows

Bettina Fisher

Cecilia Salguero

Ebony Elaine Hardin

Jera Wang

Josie Andrews

Kellie Brooke Malone

Levi Alexander

Lita Lopez

Maisha Dyson

Noor Lawson

Shelby Malone

Documentary Producer Fellows

Elizabeth Ai

Jeanette Charles

Rajal Pitroda

Shubhangi Shekhar

Physical Producer Fellows

Brittny Chapman

Genesis Socorro

Kam Nurock

Louise Barretto

Yoona Wang

Business Executive Fellows

Aanchal Khaneja

Adriana Martínez Barrón

Alexandra Kundrat

Anja Block

Annie Huang

Ashley Whitaker

Catalina Acebal-Acevedo

Clara Yoon

Erica Kolsrud

Folashade Ade-Banjo

Jasmine Kent

Maryam Mehrtash

Shakera Robinson

Business Representative Fellows

DaVida Smith Baker

Eva Ruiz de Chavez

Artisan & Crew Fellows

Alexis Carrie – Costume Designer

Ashley Monti – Editor

Christine McAuliffe – Editor

Elizabeth Dunn – Key Grip

Emma Koh – Production Designer

Gabriella Sahlman – Music Supervisor

Ilana Rozin – Editor

Jasmin Benward – Music Supervisor

Jasmine Gutierrez – Casting Director

Jenna Brewer – Production Designer

Joanna Phillips – Editor

Johnny-Louise Nute – Script Supervisor

Kristian Candie – Costume Designer

Meredith Mantik – Editor

Molly Biscardi-Silver – Editor

Nya Patrinos – Production Designer

Rupali Ingle – Production Designer

Ruth Araujo – Costume Designer

Artisan & Crew Fellowship Mentors

Lynne Ollie, Costume Designer

Phillip J. Bartell, Editor

Melanie Ragone, Union First Unit Grip/Producer

Christine Belden, Global Head of Film, TV, and Media Music, Warner Chappell Music

Dawn Gilliam, Script Supervisor

Jayne Bieber, Senior Production Executive

Business Fellowship Mentors

Alissa Bachner, Executive Vice President, Tomorrow Studios

Kirsten Creamer, Executive Director of Current Series, Freeform

Rebecca Arzoian, President of Television, Smokehouse Pictures

Talitha Watkins, President and Head of ColorCreative Management

Cinematographer Fellowship Mentors

Claire Best, Agent, Claire Best & Associates

Alison Kelly, Cinematographer

Sandra Vale-Hansen, Cinematographer

Director Fellowship Mentors

Greta Fuentes, VP, Production & Development, Macro

Kay Oyegun, Director/Writer/EP

Melanie Donkers, Development Director, Mermade

Victoria Mahoney, Director

Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Director/EP

Producer Fellowship Mentors

Jamila Jordan-Theus, Producer

Kira Carstensen, Global Managing Partner, Merman

Michelle Brattson, EVP/Head of Physical Production, Amblin Partners

Monica Levinson, Producer

Katie Doering, SVP of Original Programming and Special Projects, Herzog & Co.

Fiona Walsh Heinz, Producer & Line Producer

Lisa Niedenthal, Head of Physical Production, Blumhouse

Sheridan Thayer, SVP Deputy Head of TV Production, Fifth Season

Tara Power, Vice President of Physical Production, Paramount

Writer Fellowship Mentors