Greta Lee, America Ferrera and Eva Longoria Among Women in Film 2023 Honorees

Linda Yvette Chávez, Celine Song and Yara Shahidi will also be recognized at the annual benefit

Greta Lee, America Ferrera and Eva Longoria are among the awardees of the 2023 Women in Film Honors (Getty Images)

Greta Lee, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Celine Song, Linda Yvette Chávez and Yara Shahidi are among the awardees of the 2023 Women in Film Honors, the organization announced Thursday.

During this year’s annual benefit, which will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 in Los Angeles, the honorees will be recognized for their work advocating and fighting for gender equity in Hollywood. As Women in Film celebrates its 50th year, proceeds from the event will benefit the organization’s educational and philanthropic programs as they work towards gender parity in the entertainment industry.

“Past Lives” actor Lee and writer and director Song, who made her directorial debut as she centered an immigrant story, will receive the Crystal Award for Advocacy, which honors outstanding individuals and groups of women who are creating increased opportunities for the advancement of women working throughout the screen industries, per the organization.

Similarly, “Flamin’ Hot” collaborators Longoria and Yvette Chávez are also recipients of the Crystal Award for Advocacy as both women have worked to spotlight Latinas both onscreen and off as they bring inclusive stories to the screen.

After debuting the inaugural Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award in 2019, Ferrera will be honored with this year’s award by Fonda, herself, for Ferrera’s longtime activism. The award will also recognize Ferrera’s work with two organizations she co-founded, including non-profit Poderistas, which aspires to encourage Latinas to “leverage their power,” and Harness, which spotlights how art and storytelling can create a more equitable world. 

“The work of this year’s honorees exemplifies outstanding creative vision and the change WIF has worked to create in its 50 years as an organization,” WIF Honors Committee co-chairs Monica Levinson and Talitha Watkins said in a statement. “Our industry is better because of these women and their commitment to spurring lasting impact in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the scenes.”

As previously announced, Shahidi will be honored with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award as the organization recognizes her acting and producing work, as well as her fight for equity in Hollywood and beyond.

“This year’s honorees show the strength and power of collaboration, inclusion, and how uplifting stories that have gone untold for too long make this industry better,” WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer said. “With our industry in a moment of upheaval, which too often disproportionately impacts women and people of color, we need these women leading the way now more than ever, as we continue to fight for gender equity. WIF is grateful to shine a light on these formidable honorees as we celebrate our 50th anniversary.”

