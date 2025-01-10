Kathie Lee Gifford celebrated Hoda Kotb’s last day on NBC’s “Today” with a surprise appearance and wine toast after initially sharing that she was too “busy” to stop by.

“Hello, my darling. Hoda woman, Hoda mama, Hoda everything. I’m here in Tennessee wishing I was there with you in New York sharing all the memories we made over the years, and just a chance to hug you — I’ve always loved hugging you and just drench in that beautiful sunshine of a smile you have,” Gifford said in a video message, as Kotb and co-host Jenna Bush Hager watched from the set.

“You are so beloved, so beloved, Hoda. I hope you’re feeling that from everybody. I’m sorry to miss your big day, you know I’m very busy — very busy, very important … not. I love you, sweetheart — so excited for you.”

After the video ended, Hager cut in saying, “You know what, that’s a lie. Kathy’s here. Come one out, Kathy!”

Gifford then stepped onto the stage, prompting an immediate howling applause from the audience. In the background, Kotb and Gifford’s original “Today” music played as the two former colleagues danced to one another and embraced.

As the three sat down, Gifford questioned if Kotb “fell for that” claim that she wouldn’t be in studio for her last day, to which Kotb said she’d hoped that she be there.

“I wondered because I love you so much that I was thinking to myself, ‘I sure hope Kath comes,’” Kotb said. “I’m so happy you’re here.”

Gifford replied: “Well, I have a message for you, Hoda … The best is yet to come, and, Hoda, won’t it be fine!”

Together, they reflected on their time hosting the news talk series for 11 years. Afterward, Hager told Gifford that she knows her “love language is a toast,” and “Today” producer Donna Farizan brought out wine for the entire crew.

As the four women clinked their glasses, Gifford tearfully toasted Kotb with a a Bible scripture to send her off.

“I’m sending you off with a prayer. First of all, in Jeremiah it says, ‘I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you and to give you a future and hope.’ And the other thing is, may the Lord God make His face to shine upon you and give you peace. His peace that passes all understanding. May you walk into the most joyful, prosperous, purposeful time in your life … Bless you, my dear friend. I love you so much.”

After 26 years at NBC, Kotb announced in September 2024 that she would be leaving the program. The longtime journalist will still have a spot at the network, but her position has yet to be shared.

Check out the full moment in the video above.