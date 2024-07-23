Keanu Reeves Picks His Favorite Moments From ‘The Matrix,’ ‘Speed’ and More | Video

Some of Keanu Reeves’ most iconic films just surpassed big anniversaries. So to celebrate, the actor shared his fondest memories from “The Matrix,” “Speed” and more.

“’The Matrix’ changed my life and then over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s in really positive and great ways, so as an artist … you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story,” Reeves said on Monday’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Stephen Colbert pointed out that 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of “Speed,” the 25th for “The Matrix” and the 10th for “John Wick.” He then instructed the “Book of Elsewhere” author to quickly pick his favorite parts from each of his films as he named them.

When asked about “Speed,” Reeves recalled, “Sandra Bullock and Jan de Bont, the director, saying, ‘Give me the f–ing camera!’”

The talk show host also asked Reeves about “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Point Break.” His fondest memories from each were his “friendship and acting with Alex Winter” and “the genius of Kathryn Bigelow and the beauty, and professional, awesome Patrick Swayze.”

Finally, Colbert asked about “The Matrix.” It took Reeves a minute to gather his thoughts before sharing that the film changed his life.

“The amount of people that I have met who have said to me that they have been touched by ‘The Matrix’ in such a positive way, it’s the best,” he concluded.

“The Book of Elsewhere” was written in partnership with British fiction writer and literary critic China Miéville. Their sci-fi fantasy fiction novel is a “genre-bending epic of ancient powers, modern war, and an outcast who cannot die,” according to the official website.