Ryan Reynolds Promptly Shuts Down the Idea of ‘Deadpool 4’: ‘My Wife AND Children Will Divorce Me’ | Video

“Deadpool & Wolverine” marks the third installment for the merc with a mouth’s franchise, but don’t expect to see a fourth one. According to Ryan Reynolds, that would destroy his family.

The actor hit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night, and in true Deadpool fashion, it was chaos. He entered on a massive Deadpool float before pretending to hurl himself into the audience to crowd surf. Of course, that part wasn’t actually him, as the crowd clearly passed around a mannequin dressed as Reynolds.

Eventually he made it to the stage, and as the interview neared its end, Fallon asked if there’s any possibility of a “Deadpool 4” coming.

“Oh god no,” Reynolds shot back immediately. “My wife and children will divorce me. Jimmy, I have no prenup with any of them. I will be capital ‘B’ broke, and in turn, probably then doing ‘Deadpool 4′ ’cause I’d need the money.”

All that said, Reynolds did have an idea of who could replace him as Deadpool at some point: Taylor Swift.

Reynolds and his wife are close friends with the pop star, and rumors have swirled for months that she might even appear in the film as Dazzler. To that, Reynolds said “I wish,” before floating her in the role.

“If I ever stop, she’d make a good Deadpool,” he said. “Funny. Funny!”

You can watch Ryan Reynolds’ interview on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.