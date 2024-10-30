Keira Knightley Seeks Revenge for Her Lover’s Assassination in ‘Black Doves’ Trailer

Keira Knightley is out for blood as she avenges the murder of her secret lover in Netflix’s upcoming thriller series, “Black Doves.”

The trailer for “Black Doves,” which debuts Dec. 5, introduces Knightley as Helen Webb, a dedicated wife and mother with a secret gig as a spy, where she passes on confidential information from her husband’s political work to an organization called the Black Doves. All is status quo until her spymaster, Reed (Sarah Lancashire) delivers the news that her lover, Jason (Andrew Koji), was assassinated.

“Was I the reason he was murdered, was I the target?” Knightley’s Helen asked Reed in the trailer, to which Reed responds, “You might’ve compromised yourself, and now it’s time to go to work.”

As Helen begins investigating Jason’s murder, Reed calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Watch the trailer below:

“Will you promise me that you’ll keep my family safe and you’ll keep me alive so that I can find out who killed him and why and I can take my revenge?” Helen asks of Sam.

As the pair begin poking around into Jason’s death, they uncover a conspiracy that links the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis, with Sam saying, “this is much bigger than we thought it was.”

In addition to Knightley, Whishaw, Lancashire and Koji, “Black Doves” stars Andrew Buchan, Adeel Akhtar, Tracey Ullman, Finn Bennett, Luther Ford, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, Ella Lily Hyland, Adam Silver, Ken Nwosu, Gabrielle Creevy, Omari Douglas and Paapa Essiedu.

The series was created, written and executive produced by Joe Barton, who EPs for Noisy Bear. Knightley also serves as an EP alongside Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry, with the trio executive producing for Sister. Alex Gabassi and Lisa Gunning direct while Harry Munday produces.

“Black Doves” has already been confirmed for a second season by Netflix.