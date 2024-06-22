Kelly Clarkson kicked off her weekend with a self-love anthem in her latest “Kellyoke” segment.

The cover queen performed Miley Cyrus’ Record of the Year “Flowers” with her band on Friday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In February, Cyrus stole the Grammy Awards show singing the pop hit just moments after winning her first-ever trophy. The single also won the pop star her second Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

The “Endless Summer Vacation” singer’s song about self-love clearly strikes a chord with Clarkson. The “Breakaway” singer split from her husband and manager Brandon Blackstock in 2020 and just recently settled a legal battle over mishandled management commissions.

Clarkson has long been open about her single status, even admitting on her show that she has no interest in going on any dates at the moment. “I’m really loving not having a man in my life,” she told Hoda Kotb, a fellow single mom, on her show in March.

Between hosting her daytime talk show and raising her two sons, Clarkson said she’s content with being by herself for now — and buying her own flowers.

Watch the full “The Kelly Clarkson Show” moment, above.