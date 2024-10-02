Kelly Clarkson Can’t Get Through Filming Promo With Kate McKinnon After Unintentional Dirty Innuendo | Video

Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to making an accidental sexual innuendo on her show — just ask Henry Golding — but this week, it happened while filming a promo. And it happened with Kate McKinnon.

In a video posted to the official “Kelly Clarkson Show” social accounts on Wednesday morning, the host is seen standing next to “SNL” alum Kate McKinnon, who will be a guest on Wednesday’s show. It’s unclear what the preceding conversation was about, but when the footage kicks off, Clarkson makes McKinnon a promise.

“I’m gonna get your info, and I’m gonna send you pictures of my…my, my stuff,” she says, before realizing how it sounds. “I mean that — wait.”

You're in for a TREAT today 😆 pic.twitter.com/tHb7qenSmq — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) October 2, 2024

As the audience cracked up and McKinnon celebrated, Clarkson turned and briefly ran off, laughing hysterically. She made fun of herself saying she needs to go to lunch, before clarifying that she meant “my gardens.”

Of course, the host immediately realized that well, that “still doesn’t get better, right?”

As someone off-camera counts down the women to film the promo for the show, Clarkson gives it her best, but she can’t quite pull it together, cracking up before she even gets through her name.

“I’m a professional!” she swears.

Eventually Clarkson and McKinnon do get through the promo, but Clarkson definitely doesn’t do it straight-faced.

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.