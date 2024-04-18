Kelly Clarkson needed a few moments to quite literally walk it off during her show this week, after she unintentionally made a dirty joke to actor Henry Golding, about “meat in the morning.”

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star is Clarkson’s guest on Thursday’s episode of her show, in support of his new film “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.” And, to kick off an interview, the Brit has a question for Clarkson about what is considered typical breakfast food in New York.

According to the actor, he stopped for a pastrami sandwich in the morning, just before coming to her show. But, when he told a friend that, he was lightly mocked, because pastrami isn’t really a breakfast meat. But, Clarkson tried to help him out.

“I don’t mind meat in the morning,” she said casually.

But, as she realized exactly what she said, Clarkson began laughing uncontrollably, before getting up from her chair and walking a few steps away. “Wait a second, hold on!” Golding replied, cracking up himself.

“We gotta get a fan for you, Kelly,” he joked as the host returned to her seat. “You look a little hot under the collar.”

“I mean, are you serious? Those are the words I used?” Clarkson marveled. “I was like ‘Did I just say that?’ It’s not a bad thing though!”

From there, the host appears to be able to move on, but it’s hard to know for sure. The latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” with Henry Golding, airs on Thursday, April 18.