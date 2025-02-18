Kelly Clarkson Literally Jumps for Joy — and Redemption — When She Finally Recognizes Her Own Song | Video

Kelly Clarkson absolutely lost it on Monday’s episode of her talk show, literally jumping for joy when, at long last, she recognized one of her own songs.

Regular viewers know that in recent years — and at least twice while playing with Anne Hathaway — Clarkson has failed to recognize her own music. For instance, in 2022 while playing “Sing That Name That Tune,” she didn’t recognize “Since U Been Gone.” A year later, she and Hathaway were playing Pop Pop Quiz and Clarkson mistook her song “Stronger” for a different song.

Well on Monday’s episode, she had John Legend on to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his classic debut album “Get Lifted” and they played a game of “Sing That Name That Tune.” The first song had Legend and Clarkson singing the Jackson 5 hit “ABC,” and yes it was delightful (Clarkson can harmonize with just about anyone, for real).

After that, the band started playing a harder guitar riff that just a few seconds in had Clarkson, ecstatic, to shout “Since U Been Gone, that’s me, that’s me!”

Watch the segment below — “Since U Been Gone” happens about 3 minutes in.

“Sing That Name That Tune” host Matt Iseman confirmed that Clarkson had redeemed herself, though Clarkson admitted she completely messed up the lyrics.

After that, the band struck up the Whitney Houston banger “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” which Legend and Clarkson also did some real good harmonies together for.

Of course, we’ll see if the redemption is real the next time Hathaway is a guest on the show, right?