Former ABC News “World News Now” anchor Kendis Gibson reportedly said in an exclusive interview with Page Six that he was driven to attempt suicide as a result of the ABC program’s racism, toxic culture, bullying and more.

While he admitted to the outlet, “There was an underlying depression already there,” Gibson said it ramped up when he took over T.J. Holmes’ overnight anchor desk role for “World News Now.”

Gibson opened up to Page Six about his upcoming memoir “Five Trips: An Investigative Journey Into Mental Health” (Post Hill Press) in which he discusses using drugs to mend several mental issues he previously struggled with, including depression and suicidal thoughts. He told the publication that his hurdles with his mental wellbeing worsened once he joined the news organization.

When he first arrived at ABC, Gibson said he was welcomed by the platform’s biggest names, including Robin Roberts, whom he said “couldn’t have been nicer and more genuine on- and off-camera.”

However, Gibson says a Black correspondent warned him that he’d be entering “Mickey’s plantation.” When he asked what she meant, she replied: “You’ll find out.”

“The sense I got from them was that it was in reference to veiled racism, and there was some truth to what was behind it,” Gibson explained. While he notes that the network is a pathway to excel, he says the daunting climate worsened in his last two years at the company. His requests to leave the desk were denied, which he says ultimately impacted his mental health.

In the midst of trying to keep up with the demanding job and taxing work hours, he says he relied on sleep aid Ambien to help with anxiety and insomnia. In addition, he states that his appearances on “Good Morning America,” were gradually removed after he helped lead a “Diversity Task Force” in an effort to bring in more diverse talent. He says he went from 212 appearances on the show to eight.

Ultimately, Gibson said he broke down in 2018. The journalist tells the paper that he had just come off anchoring an overnight show and cried himself to sleep after gulping down two Ambiens and a glass of Chardonnay. After his ex-partner left for work for the day, Gibson tried to jump out of his kitchen window. But the drugs and alcohol started to kick in, and it made his body move backward and onto the kitchen floor. He was awakened by his best friend, and returned to his desk job within hours.

By the end of it, Gibson decided against renewing his contract, even after ABC offered him a $10,000 pay increase with a one-year extension, saying in his memoir, per Page Six, that he “didn’t think it was worth my time and health to sacrifice another year working that difficult schedule.”

Today, Gibson says he’s in a “different space” after taking up therapy and psychedelic treatment.

“It’s the first time I’ve been anywhere where I’m not looking for the next job and I’m comfortable in my skin,” Gibson said. He now anchors at WPIX11 News in NYC. “It’s not an early morning shift. I’m still not trying to test myself with those hours yet.”

TheWrap reached out to ABC News, who declined comment. This story previously noted that some of Gibson’s quotes were excerpts from his upcoming memoir, but it has been updated to correctly cite his interview with Page Six.