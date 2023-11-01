Former ‘GMA3’ Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to Launch New Podcast for iHeartMedia

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the former anchors of “GMA3” who exited the show after an investigation into their in-office romance, are launching a new podcast and slate of projects with iHeartMedia.

The pair will host and executive produce their own podcast “Amy & T.J.” while also collaborating on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts. Their podcast will launch on Dec. 5 on the iHeartPodcast Network.

“The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between,” the official podcast description reads before adding, “Nothing is off limits.”

This will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their exit from “GMA3” in January.

The pair’s romantic relationship was first revealed by The Daily Mail in December 2022, and ABC News president Kim Godwin launched an internal investigation and took them off the air in December.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a spokesperson said in a statement in January announcing Robach and Holmes’ departure. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Holmes had been with ABC News since 2014, while Robach joined in 2012. They had both been on “GMA3” since 2020.