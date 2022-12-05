ABC News has temporarily taken Amy Robach and TJ Holmes off the air after reports of their romantic relationship, ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced Monday morning on the company’s editorial call, per various media reports.

“I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin said on the call. “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of is — the people here at ABC.”

Godwin said that in the meantime, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will be anchoring the third hour of “Good Morning America” and that the situation won’t be addressed again until there is more information and a formal response can be put together.

Holmes has been with ABC News since 2014, while Robach joined in 2012. They’ve both been on “GMA3” since 2020.

The co-anchors’ romantic relationship was revealed by The Daily Mail earlier this month. Both of them are married, though they have each separated from their partners.

Regardless, the couple co-anchored “GMA3” after the story came out, though they didn’t address the situation. They went on to engage in news and banter, though Godwin’s decision hints that the company is planning on a proper course of action after temporarily benching the two anchors.