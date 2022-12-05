‘Morning Joe’ Nails GOP After Trump Calls for Constitution ‘Termination': ‘He’s Making Complete Fools of You’ (Video)

On Monday’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski called out the Republican Party for their continued silence following former President Donald Trump’s calls for the Constitution to be terminated Saturday, saying, “He’s making complete fools of you.”

While the White House has been strongly critical of Trump’s remarks, top Republicans have remained silent amid the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and reinstate him to power, further fueling election denialism and pushing fringe conspiracy theories.

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote in a post on the social network Truth Social.

The former president also accused “Big Tech” of working closely with Democrats.

Trump’s posts came a day after Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, claimed he would expose how Twitter engaged in “free speech suppression” before the 2020 election by blocking the New York Post story about Hunter Biden. However, his “Twitter Files,” or the release of internal Twitter emails, didn’t show any evidence that the government pressured the social media company to suppress the story.

Speaking to it all Monday, Brzezinski railed against Trump’s comments and why it’s imperative for Republicans to denounce them.

“There is no Republican, there is on one who can call themselves a conservative, quite frankly there is no one who can call themselves an American and still support Donald Trump,” Brzezinski said. “It’s pretty simple. And Republicans, you know this, you’re in a corner. He’s put you in there. You’re squished into that corner. The question is, are you going to man up and step out?”

Brzezinski went on to reason with top Republicans, asking them to consider who they really are and if their values truly align with Trump and his actions.

“I don’t know what else you need, I don’t know what middle ground there is in any answer to any question about this but an unequivocal rejection of Donald Trump,” she said. We’ve watched our values get flouted [and] mocked over the past several weeks … What more do you need? Who are you? Because you’re not a Republican … Even Mike Pence can’t really come close to [denouncing Trump].”

Brzezinski continued to slam Republicans who still stand in support of Trump.

“He’s making complete fools of you, everything you stand for, and everything you’ve ever worked for in your life,” she said. “He’s a danger to our country. These are dangerous statements.”

She added: “How much stress on our system and on our democracy do we need to endure before we see this man is a fascist and that he has very bad intentions? Republicans you are helping him by not stepping up.”

Watch a clip of the “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.