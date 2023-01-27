“GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are expected to exit ABC after news of a romantic relationship between the pair surfaced publicly last month, according to media reports.

Sources told TMZ that an “extremely contentious” mediation session was held on Thursday, with the network and anchors severing ties and expected to receive payouts per their contracts.

An ABC News spokesperson did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

The report comes after ABC News president Kim Godwin took Holmes and Robach off the air pending an internal investigation. An official announcement on Holmes and Robach has not been released.

Holmes has been with ABC News since 2014, while Robach joined in 2012. They’ve both been on “GMA3” since 2020.

The pair’s romantic relationship was first revealed by The Daily Mail in December. Both were married, though they have each reportedly separated from their partners.

The third hour of “Good Morning America” has always been the lowest-rated “GMA” block since it was launched in 2018. The show peaked in its current incarnation in 2020, when it averaged 1.9 million viewers, up from 1.5 million the year before. In 2021, the average was back down to pre-pandemic levels with 1.5 million, according to Nielsen.

Despite the slippage, “GMA3” has consistently beaten rivals “NBC News Daily” and CBS’ “The Talk” and leads in total viewers. Viewership shot up to 1.8 million on Thursday, Dec. 1, the day after the Daily Mail blew the whistle on their romance. Holmes and Robach were benched the following Monday.

For the first full week without Holmes and Robach, viewership eased back to an average of 1.65 million — an early, tentative sign that the show may continue to perform without its tabloid-fodder co-hosts.

TheWrap’s Sharon Knolle and Raquel Harris contributed to this report