amy-robach-tj-holmes-gma3

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes (Getty Images)

What’s Next for ‘GMA3’ After Suspension of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: ‘It’s Just a Mess’

by and | December 20, 2022 @ 6:30 AM

Will the morning show bring one or both back or move on?

As “GMA3” heads into its third week without co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, questions swirl about their future and that of the show. Will they be fired? Will ABC bring the scandal-ridden co-hosts back after the revelation of their romantic relationship while both are still married to others? Have the reports of Holmes’ previous two affairs with “GMA” colleagues made him too toxic for a Disney-owned company?

TV veterans say that ABC executives have no easy answers in a situation like this. “Are you going to tell them to break up? Or are you saying they can come back on the air together?” former ABC Daytime exec Brian Frons told TheWrap. “Or do you separate them and have them sit in the corner for a year while they burn off their contracts? It’s just a mess.”

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is a TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She is also the founder of Moviepaws.com. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Raquel "Rocky" Harris

