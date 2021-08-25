Michael Nader, ‘Dynasty’ and ‘All My Children’ Star, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor who appeared on “Dynasty” and “All My Children,” has died. He was 76.

Nader’s manager confirmed his passing to TheWrap. Nader died on Monday from an untreatable form of cancer.

Michael’s wife, Jodi Lister, released a statement to soap opera writer Michael Fairman: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of ‘Dynasty’ during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction at the time of his death. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”

Nader was best known for playing Farnsworth “Dex” Dexter on the 1980s primetime soap opera “Dynasty.” After “Dynasty” ended in 1989, Nader moved over to the ABC daytime soap “All My Children,” where he played a brooding Hungarian nobleman named Dimitri Marick who became an ongoing love interest for Susan Lucci’s Erica Kane. He remained in the role for nearly a decade, until 1999.

The actor got his start in the 1960s, appearing in a number of film sin the “Beach Party” franchise opposite Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello. He then had a recurring role on “Gidget” as one of Sally Field’s high school classmates.

After a three-year run on the CBS daytime soap “As the World Turns” in the mid-1970s, he got a big break in 1983 playing the role of Alexi Theopolous on NBC’s “Bare Essence.”

Other credits include roles in “The Flash,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Cold Case.”

Along with Jodi Lister, Nader is survived by his daughter Lindsay, stepmother Lillian, sister Stephanie and other family members.