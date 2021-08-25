Serge Onik, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Contestant, Dies at 33

Serge Onik, a dancer and choreographer who made the Top 20 on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died. He was 33.

“He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him,” Onik’s rep Jim Keith said in a statement to EW. “He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole.”

TheWrap reached out to Keith for this story, but we did not immediately hear back.

Onik competed on Season 11 of “SYTYCD” in 2014. He was eliminated in Week 4, though later performed on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” “Marvel’s Agent Carter,” “Bones” and “Jane the Virgin,” according to EW.

According to his Instagram and IMDb page, Onik also appeared in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film version of “In the Heights.”

“I mean it’s for literally 2 seconds but I’ve never been more honored to be part of a project, for a few reasons,” Onik captioned his Instagram post of the movie’s poster on June 15.

He then bulleted out the following:

•It’s such a privilege to be part of a movie that represents the cultures and peoples and dance genre that basically raised me and I owe my whole everything to

•That’s my ginger brotha from anotha standing right next to me, it don’t get better than that

•the homie Anthony aka Usnavi is a straight up legend already

•working with this choreo team aka the dream team

•Issa movie y’all :)))

#intheheightsmovie

“In the Heights” came out on June 11.

“So You Think You Can Dance,” from 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions aired 296 episodes on Fox from 2005 to 2019.

TheWrap reached out to the series, which was created by Simon Fuller and Nigel Lythgoe, with a request for comment on Onik’s passing. We expect one shortly, at which point this story will be updated.

Onik was born in Kharkov, Ukraine. His family moved to the U.S. when the future dancer was 3 years old.