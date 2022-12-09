Gayle King shared her thoughts on the “Good Morning America” scandal that caused ABC to temporarily pull anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes off the air following reports of their romantic relationship.

“It’s very interesting what’s happening over there,” the CBS Mornings” co-host said of the rival morning show on a Thursday episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“It’s just gotten very messy and very sloppy. I do think that,” she continued. “You know, because in the beginning I actually thought, ‘Good on ‘Good Morning America,’ they’re not taking them off the air, they’re two consenting adults.'”

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail published photographs of the co-anchors, who are both married with children, revealing their affair. It was later disclosed that Holmes and Robach are both separated from their partners. They have hosted “GMA3” together since 2020.

King went on to say that the more she read, the messier the situation seemed.

“I think it’s just, to me, a sad situation because you’ve got kids involved, you’ve got families involved, and I keep thinking about that. I’m very concerned about that,” she added.

During a Monday morning editorial call, ABC News president Kim Godwin called the relationship “an internal and external distraction.”

“While the relationship is not a violation of company policies, I have taken the last few days to think through what I think is best for our organization,” she said. “For now, I’m going to take Amy and TJ off the air while we figure this out.”

In the meantime, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos are stepping in to co-host “GMA3.” Neither the network nor Holmes and Robach have commented publicly on the situation.

Watch the full “Watch What Happens Live” clip above.