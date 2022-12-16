her-beauty-and-the-beast-abc

H.E.R. as Belle in "Beauty and the Beast" / (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Ratings: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special Transports ABC to Demo Win

by | December 16, 2022 @ 4:40 PM

The 30th anniversary show starring H.E.R. is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” — which stars the Grammy and Oscar-winning musician H.E.R. as Belle — has transported the network to a broadcast ratings win on Thursday night, per live plus same-day Nielsen figures.

The anniversary special captivated with 0.79 in the 18-49 demographic, averaging 4.3 million total viewers overall. Airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with next-day viewing on Disney+ and Hulu, the show led the network to 0.66 in the demo and an average viewership of 3.5 million.

Natalie Oganesyan

Prior to becoming a TV reporter at TheWrap in 2022, Natalie served as a general entertainment news reporter. She has covered film, television, music and business beats for two years, beginning her career as an intern at Variety, where she continued to freelance as a TV features reporter. Since then, Natalie has been a Celebrity News Writer at BuzzFeed and contributed to such publications as Metacritic and Vox Media, where she was part of the company's inaugural Writers Workshop.

