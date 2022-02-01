Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ for 2 Weeks Over Holocaust Comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been put on a two week suspension from ABC’s “The View” following fallout from remarks she made about the Holocaust on Monday.

Despite issuing an apology on Tuesday morning’s episode, calls for Goldberg to be fired escalated throughout the day.

On Tuesday night, Godwin tweeted this message: “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

Whoopi Goldberg took a moment on Tuesday’s episode of “The View” to issue a larger apology for her comments about the Holocaust on Monday’s show, in which she said it wasn’t about race.

To kick off the morning’s discussion, Whoopi noted that she “misspoke” on Monday, and wanted to expand on her apology on Twitter, so fans could hear it directly from her. The moderator then thanked those who corrected her, and explained why what she said was incorrect.

“I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” Whoopi said. “And I understand why now, and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

More to come…