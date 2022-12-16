‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Knows Why Trump Is Peddling NFTs: ‘He Needs Money for His Legal Fees – Let’s Start a GoFundMe!’ (Video)

Say what you will about Donald Trump’s launch of an NFT series of digital trading cards, but “The View” host Joy Behar believes that’s there’s a rather logical explanation to the seemingly illogical product: The former president needs the money.

“Poor Donald. He’s got, he needs money for his legal fees. Let’s do a GoFundMe for him! It’s all about getting the money,” Behar joked during Friday morning’s Christmas episode.

“Listen, I’ll contribute to a GoFundMe if it takes him out in one of Elon Musk’s spaceships up to space and leaves him there,” co-host Ana Navarro.

Whoopi Goldberg first introduced the segment, saying, “That man, whose name I will not say, was wasting everybody’s time today because he had a so-called ‘major announcement,’ and it’s been mocked since it was made yesterday.” After showing the studio and at-home audience a clip from Trump’s NFT announcement, Whoopi assured, “”And just to be clear: That was real. We did not make it up.”

The sales launch features a “sweepstakes” with prizes including dinner with Trump; a group cocktail hour at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida; a one-on-one meeting with the former president and a round of golf. Trump is also offering individual and group Zoom sessions, signed memorabilia and “Golden Edition signed e-trading cards” as prizes.

Fans who buy 45 digital trading cards, which would cost $4,455 before any taxes or fees, are “guaranteed a ticket to attend a gala dinner with Trump in South Florida,” the site says.

The site accepts credit cards and cryptocurrency, and states that buyers can sell or trade their digital trading cards, including on any marketplace that accepts Polygon-based NFTs.

“I mean, he was already disgraced, but this is so disgraceful and embarrassing,” Sunny Hostin said of the new business venture. “He’s Zooming, and he’s selling, like, NFT digital action cards. And the thing is, it just goes to show you what a horrible business person he is because NFTs are at their lowest in history! Everyone’s losing money on that.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin also got a few digs in, calling Trump’s time in office “the Pokémon presidency” and dragging the announcement advertisement. “It looks like a 3 a.m. infomercial you’d wake up to,” she said.

Watch a clip from “The View” in the video above.

Eileen AJ Connelly contributed to this post.