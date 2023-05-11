‘GMA3’ Names Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan as Co-Anchors to Replace Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan have been named the new co-anchors of the ABC News program “GMA3: What You Need to Know.”

The pair’s promotion follows the exit of former GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who made headlines after news of a romantic relationship surfaced publicly and an investigation was launched by the network. Robach and Holmes were taken off the air in December.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a spokesperson told TheWrap in January. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Pilgrim joined ABC News in 2015 as a correspondent based in New York and has also served as co-anchor of “Good Morning America” Saturday and Sunday since 2018.

While at ABC News, she has covered breaking news stories, including the recent mass shooting in Nashville, the Alex Murdaugh trial, the Charlottesville rally, the 2020 presidential election, the murder of George Floyd, and Hurricanes Matthew, Harvey, Irma, Maria and Michael. Prior to ABC News, Eva worked in local news in Bluefield, West Virginia; Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Morgan joined ABC News in 2022 as a correspondent based in Los Angeles.

Since joining ABC News, he’s covered DeMarco a wide range of breaking news stories, including the recent severe weather in the West. Prior to ABC News, Morgan was co-anchor of the weekday 4:30-7:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. newscasts at KCBS in Los Angeles, where he also reported for all CBS News networks’ broadcasts and platforms. He also previously served as a CBS News correspondent, covering stories including destructive wildfires in California, the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival and the RNC and DNC’s 2016 political conventions.

Pilgrim and Morgan will be joined by ABC News chief health and medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Additionally, Gio Benitez will join the Saturday and Sunday broadcasts of “Good Morning America” as a co-anchor alongside Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.

Benitez has been ABC News’ transportation correspondent since 2020, covering aviation during the industry’s near-total collapse in the pandemic and space at the onset of America’s private space race, plus the auto industry and railroads. Since joining ABC News in 2013, he’s also covered the Pulse nightclub shooting, El Chapo’s underground escape from a Mexican prison and the Boston Marathon bombing. Prior to joining ABC News in 2013, he reported for WFOR-TV in Miami.

“I am incredibly proud of the reporting Eva, DeMarco and Gio have brought to ABC News. They join their colleagues Whit, Janai and Dr. Jen whose steadfast commitment to bold, straightforward journalism has been integral to their respective programs’ success,” ABC News President Kim Godwin wrote in a note sent to the news division on Thursday. “I must also acknowledge the incredible work of the teams led by executive producers Simone Swink and Cat McKenzie whose programs are the ones most Americans turn to for the day’s news, analysis and more. I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents. Please join me in congratulating Eva, DeMarco and Gio on these well-deserved new roles.”