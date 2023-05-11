‘Morning Joe’ Says CNN Town Hall ‘Crushes’ Donald Trump Support in Key Election Hot Spots: ‘He’s Going to Lose’

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough believes Donald Trump could have won the the 2020 election if he’d dropped the “garbage” and stuck to talking about the economy – and now sees him making the same mistake again.

The morning after Trump’s now-infamous town hall performance on CNN, Scarborough suggested that Trump’s continued stoking of grievances and falsehoods is playing to a dwindling base. By doubling down, the former president will be snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, he said.

“If Donald Trump had dropped all of this garbage and talked about the economy in 2018 and 2019, he would’ve been re-elected,” Scarborough said Thursday morning on MSNBC. “You look at the map, you look at the numbers, it could’ve happened. [But] he kept boiling his support down. It continues to happen.”

Scarborough cited an ABC poll showing that an ever-decreasing minority of voters thinks the 2020 election was stolen.

“You have a guy still lying about he election being rigged,” Scarborough said. “That’s a minority view in America by a large swath of people … praising convicts? Praising rioters who beat cops and defected in the people’s house? … It’s horrifying, but it hurts him politically,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough also noted that the open “mocking” of E. Jean Carroll, who just won a civil case accusing Trump of sexual assault, “doesn’t help Donald Trump.”

“It crushes him in the Atlanta suburbs. It crushes him in the Philly suburbs. It crushes him in Wisconsin. It crushes him the Detroit suburbs,” Scarborough said. “All the places he needs to gain.”

Despite that, “last night the Trump campaign loved what they saw — because there stupid. They’re colossally stupid.”

