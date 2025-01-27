Kevin Costner Reteams With Fox Nation For National Parks Docuseries, Including Yellowstone

Kevin Costner has teamed up with Fox Nation for a new docuseries focused on America’s national parks and their history, including Yellowstone.

The three-part limited series, titled “Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner,” will be hosted and executive produced by Costner, who previously teamed up with Fox Nation for 2022 documentary “Yellowstone: One-Fifty.”

In the series, Costner will walk through President Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir’s 1903 expedition of Yosemite, touching on the region’s indigenous legacy, the politics of resource management and Roosevelt’s establishment of a more structured National Park System, which solidified the creation of 150 National Forests and five National Parks.

The series premieres Saturday, Feb. 8 as part of the streamer’s celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary in 2026, and will be released every Saturday.

“Kevin Costner has a unique ability to capture the American experience and captivate an audience through his extraordinary storytelling,” Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson said in a statement. “With the enormous success of our first project together, there is no filmmaker that better embodies the spirit of America 250 than Costner.”

“Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it’s stranger than fiction and happens against all odds,” Costner said. “It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good and, most importantly, it all really happened. The story of President Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir’s camping trip through Yosemite is one of those truly special ones, and I’m excited to dig into the next chapter of the preservation of the American frontier.”

“Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner” was developed by Costner’s Territory Films alongside Warm Springs Productions, with Costner executive producing alongside his producing partner Rod Lake is an executive producer. Marc Pierce also EPs for Warm Springs Productions.