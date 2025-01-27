‘Call Her Daddy’ Videos Removed From Spotify, Now Available on YouTube

Big news in the world of “Call Her Daddy.” Alex Cooper’s beloved podcast will no longer be available to watch on Spotify. Moving forward, the podcast will be available in its audio-only format on the music streamer and will now be available to watch for free on YouTube.

This decision is part of a reprioritization effort from “Call Her Daddy” owner SiriusXM. The company has opted to shift distribution of “CHD” and the Unwell network that happens outside of the SiriusXM platform to focus on ad-supported channels. This means posting audio on Spotify and video on the show’s existing YouTube channel, which allows for heavier ad loads than Spotify’s video offering.

“We respect any platform’s decision to prioritize,” a representative for Spotify told TheWrap about this move.

Cooper posted about the change on her Instagram account on Monday. “I’m very excited for you to see what’s coming. New content … new shows … new faces …” she cryptically shared.

This shift comes as Cooper’s new SiriusXM deal has taken effect. In August of last year, the podcaster signed a $125 million multiyear deal with SiriusXM that includes a clause allowing for “a comprehensive programming development strategy for exclusive content.” The deal also includes the podcast’s exclusive advertising and distribution rights, content and events, as well as Unwell’s lineup of other shows. Previously, Cooper signed a three-year deal with Spotify for $60 million. The audio giant ultimately opted not to renew the partnership, continuing a trend of Spotify not continuing its expensive megadeals.

Led by Cooper, The Unwell Network is also home to Alix Earle’s “Hot Mess,” Madeline Argy’s “Pretty Lonesome,” Harry Jowsey’s “Boyfriend Material” and Owen Thiele’s “In Your Dreams.”