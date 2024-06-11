Kevin Spacey cried to Piers Morgan about having to sell his Baltimore home because he “can’t pay the bills” that have piled up.

In a long interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the disgraced actor explained that the many legal bills for the criminal charges he’s amassed in sexual assault allegations have left him reeling financially.

“This week where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on, my house is being sold at auction,” Spacey said through tears on Tuesday. “So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now. I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting ‘House of Cards’ there.”

Morgan followed up by asking why his home was being foreclosed, to which Spacey replied, “Because I can’t pay the bills that I owe.” He also used the interview to admit to “being too handsy” and “touching someone sexually” without their consent.

The actor further revealed when asked if he was facing bankruptcy that he’d come close, but managed to “dodge” it a couple times. Morgan then asked how much money Spacey had now and he answered “none.”

“You have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay,” he said, noting that he’s “many millions” in debt from fighting his constant charges.

Those many legal battles began back in 2017 when Anthony Rapp said he was assaulted by Spacey at the age of 14, though Spacey was later found not liable. Since then, more than 50 accusers have come forward about the “House of Cards” actor to varying degrees.

His most recent allegations came from the Investigation Discovery documentary “Spacey Unmasked.” The doc contained interviews with Spacey’s brother Randall Fowler and alleged victims detailing alleged incidents that took place at London’s Old Vic Theatre.

Watch the entire interview between Spacey and Morgan above, or the discussion of Spacey’s financial situation beginning at the 1.5-hour mark.