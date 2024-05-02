Kevin Spacey is refusing to stay silent about the impending release of the “Spacey Unmasked” docuseries, which details his latest sexual abuse allegations.

The disgraced actor took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday and voiced his opinion about the upcoming two-part series set to air on Channel 4 in the UK on May 6 and 7.

“Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that Channel 4 afford me more than seven days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters,” Spacey tweeted. “Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a “fair opportunity” for me to refute any allegations made against me.”

“I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4,” he continued. “Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.”

Spacey also made it clear he would have additional thoughts on the subject and promised to share them on X later this weekend, noting he wasn’t going to be “speechless” any longer.

Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that… — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) May 2, 2024

“Spacey Unmasked” follows the actor from his childhood, through his Broadway days and into fame before his fall from grace. The series reportedly includes a number of interviews with men who speak on their alleged experiences with Spacey — however, these new accusers are not linked to the 2023 trial against the actor, who was ultimately found not guilty.

Though no dates have been confirmed for the American premiere, the series will stream on ID and Max. In the UK, “Spacey Unmasked” drops May 6 and 7 on Channel 4.