Benoit Blanc is back and he’s looking stylishly shaggy in the first look at “Knives Out 3.” Production on the third “Knives Out” film, titled “Wake Up Dead Man,” began on Monday in an undisclosed location and to mark the start of filming, writer/director Rian Johnson shared a first look image of Daniel Craig in costume as the now-iconic detective. This time around, Blanc has some longer locks.

In addition to Craig, the cast of “Wake Up Dead Man” includes Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

“We’ve been very lucky with each of these movies to have gathered some of my

favorite actors on the planet, and that’s absolutely the case here,” Johnson said in a statement t0 Tudum. “They’re also all lovely folks who get along, which is the dinner party aspect of it. When you’re making an ensemble movie like this I think that’s key.”

Plot and location details are being kept firmly under wraps.

Johnson previously told TheWrap that every Benoit Blanc mystery would be about the “here and now,” touching on themes and issues relating to what’s happening in the world.

“That’s the whole kind of reason for being for them. I mean, they’ll all be completely different. Tonally they’ll be different, from the first one to kind of the bigger second one. The next one could go back to being cozy,” he said. “But that’s one thing that I think they’ll always have in common is they’ll always be set right here and right now and hopefully be kind of tapping into stuff that was on all of our minds.”

The film will be released on Netflix in 2025.