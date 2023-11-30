There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the nature of the relationship between “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and country singer Morgan Wade.

While Richards — and even her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky — say that she and Wade are just very close friends, Richards has spent a lot of time with the singer, calling her daily, attending her concerts and even filming a documentary about her in Paris.

The duo added fuel to the rumors with a steamy music video for “Fall in Love With Me.” Richards said she told her family about the video before they filmed it, and that it was done for fun. “We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit,” Wade said back in August when the music video dropped. “The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”

The internet has been popping off about Wade. Here’s 5 facts about the singer.

Wade is 26 years Richards’ junior

Richards is 54 years old and Wade is 28 years old. Wade is only one year older than Alexia Umansky, Richards’ eldest daughter with Mauricio Umansky.

Wade and Richards met over social media

Richards became intrigued with Wade after hearing her single “Wilder Days.” She admitted to going down a rabbit hole with Wade’s music and listening to “all the others.”

The reality TV star ended up following Wade on Instagram, and “ended up listening to her music on repeat.” After learning who Richards was from her friends, Wade sent Richards a DM asking her why she was following her.

Wade will appear on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Wade will debut in Episode 6 of Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The duo meet up at a tattoo parlor, where they’re asked by the artist how they met.

Wade, who is heavily inked, replies, “She staked me.”

“I did, I stalked her,” Richards confesses. “I heard Morgan’s music and I was like, ‘Oh my god, who is this girl with this voice and these lyrics?’ And I followed her. I wanted to get your attention.”

“Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day,” Richards added in her confessional. “Morgan is 100% herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I’m someone who’s always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I honestly was just really taken by that.”

Wade will appear later in the season as well, Richards exclusively told TheWrap at her sister Kathy Hilton’s DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy’s event Tuesday night.

“She performs in an event I did for NAMI — the National Alliance on Mental Illness — because I lost my best friend to suicide,” she revealed.

Richards is heavily invested in Wade’s career

The duo headed to Paris to shoot a documentary about Wade’s European tour. Richards has numerous producer credits under her belt, including the series “American Woman.” She is also very familiar with unscripted series, having been an original cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Wade and Richards are both sober

One of the major storylines of this season on “RHOBH” is that Richards is now sober and focused on fitness following a stressful year that involved falling out with her older sister Kathy Hilton and separating from her husband.

Wade is also sober after developing alcoholism while touring with her band The Stepbrothers.

“It’s difficult sometimes, when you’re ready to go onstage and you wouldn’t mind a little liquid courage,” Wade said in a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone. “You got a lot of downtime after you set up a new soundcheck, everyone’s sitting around, and there’s a lot of cool bars [in town] and stuff like that.”

In a 2019 interview with The Ties That Bind Us, Wade revealed she hadn’t touched a bottle since 2017.

Wednesday’s episode also marks the introduction of Annemarie Wiley, the newest full-time “RHOBH” housewife.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesday on Bravo and next day on Peacock.