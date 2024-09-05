‘Dune’ Writer Jon Spaihts to Direct Live Action Sci-Fi Thriller for Laika

Jon Spaihts, whose writing credits include “Doctor Strange,” “Prometheus” and the two “Dune” movies, is set to make his directorial debut with an untitled sci-fi thriller for Laika. The announcement was made by Matt Levin, Laika’s president of live action film and series.

The movie revolves around a woman who is investigating a mystery that took place during a week she cannot remember.

Laika, the Portland, Oregon-based stop motion animation studio also has the live action film “Crumble,” from writer/director Brian Duffield and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, on the docket.

“Laika has long admired Jon’s iconic work as a screenwriter,” said Levin in an official statement. “He is one of the most imaginative and inventive storytellers working today, and we’re honored to partner with him as he brings his unique vision and soul to the director’s chair for the first time with a wholly original idea that is as thought-provoking as it is moving.”

“This is an original passion project I’ve been eager to turn to for a while,” added Spaihts, in an official statement. “And I couldn’t ask for better partners. Laika has a clear creative vision, and a tradition of meticulous, bespoke storytelling that suits this project very well.”

Laika’s re-release of “Coraline,” timed to the animated feature’s 15th anniversary, has amassed an impressive $48 million at the global box office. That Henry Selick-directed stop-motion film has been in theaters since August 15. The studio is currently in production on “Wildwood,” directed by Laika CEO and president Travis Knight, which is targeting a 2025 release date. “Wildwood,” based on the novel by Colin Meloy, features Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Jake Johnson and Charlie Day.

Spaihts is represented by CAA, Circle Management + Production, and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson + Christopher, LLP.