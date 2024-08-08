Laura Ingraham Laments How Much Minnesota Has Changed: ‘Especially Milwaukee’

"If you know Minnesota, and I know it well, it's changed," the Fox News host says, including the Wisconsin city among its municipalities

Laura Ingraham
Fox News

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham got a bit confused while lamenting how much Minnesota has changed, confusing Milwaukee for one of the state’s cities. 

“These are just facts … If you know Minnesota well, and I know it well — especially Milwaukee — it’s changed,” Ingraham said.

Apparently, Ingraham doesn’t know the state well enough to know that Milwaukee is actually located in Wisconsin. 

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrives to speak at a press conference regarding new gun legislation at City Hall on August 1, 2024 in Bloomington, Minnesota. Walz is thought to be on a short list of potential vice presidential running mates for Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. (Credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
The apparent confusion occurred as a Fox News panel dissected Kamala Harris’ newly minted running-mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The chyron on screen during the segment read, “All fluff, no substance from Harris and Walz,” following their joint appearance in Eau Clair, Wisconsin.

Kamala Harris named Walz as her running mate on Tuesday, choosing the governor from a shortlist that also included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Walz is considered relatively moderate with progressive leanings, who has made state-funded school lunch his signature achievement. The governor also served as a representative for Minnesota from 2007-2019. 

Other Walz accomplishments include expanding voting rights for formerly incarcerated residents, protecting LBGTQ+ rights with gender-affirming care and banning conversion therapy – and starting the summer trend of calling Republicans “weird.”

Donald Trump and Tim Walz (Getty Images)
