Laura Ingraham Laments How Much Minnesota Has Changed: ‘Especially Milwaukee’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham got a bit confused while lamenting how much Minnesota has changed, confusing Milwaukee for one of the state’s cities.

“These are just facts … If you know Minnesota well, and I know it well — especially Milwaukee — it’s changed,” Ingraham said.

Laura Ingraham: If you know Minnesota well, and I know it well — especially Milwaukee — it's changed. pic.twitter.com/2L0HvrHMo6 — aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) August 7, 2024

Apparently, Ingraham doesn’t know the state well enough to know that Milwaukee is actually located in Wisconsin.

The apparent confusion occurred as a Fox News panel dissected Kamala Harris’ newly minted running-mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The chyron on screen during the segment read, “All fluff, no substance from Harris and Walz,” following their joint appearance in Eau Clair, Wisconsin.

Kamala Harris named Walz as her running mate on Tuesday, choosing the governor from a shortlist that also included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Walz is considered relatively moderate with progressive leanings, who has made state-funded school lunch his signature achievement. The governor also served as a representative for Minnesota from 2007-2019.

Other Walz accomplishments include expanding voting rights for formerly incarcerated residents, protecting LBGTQ+ rights with gender-affirming care and banning conversion therapy – and starting the summer trend of calling Republicans “weird.”