Trump Says He ‘Could Not Be More Thrilled’ About Harris Choosing Walz: ‘A Shocking Pick’ | Video

Former President Donald Trump is more than happy with Vice President Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. In fact, he called the decision a surprising choice while recounting the time he supposedly helped call off MAGA protestors from rioting at Walz’s home.

“He’s a very liberal man and he’s a shocking pick, and I could not be more thrilled,” Trump said on a phone call with “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday. “I can’t believe it. I never thought this was going to be the one that was picked.”

The GOP presidential nominee went on to say that while he doesn’t know much about Walz, the two have spoken before. Trump said Walz once asked him to help him with rightwing protesters in 2020 after the police-killing of George Floyd.

“I know him a little bit, I helped him very much during the riots because his house was surrounded by people that were waving an American flag — doesn’t sound like very bad people,” Trump said. “He called me and he was very, concerned, very, very concerned that it was going to get out of control, they only had one guard. I guess it was at the mansion, or his house in some form.”

“He called me, I said, ‘What do you want me to do about it?’ I was in the White House. He said, ‘If you would put out the word that I’m a good person?’ And I did, I put out the word,” Trump went on. “I said, ‘He’s a good person, I hope everything’s good.’ And everybody put down their flags and took their flags with them.”

From Walz’s end, he says the only reason the protestors were at his home in the first place was because Trump was encouraging them online. The tweet in question from Trump is: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

While the post “violated” the platform’s rules as it pertains to “glorifying violence” online, the tweet is still up years later.

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

“They took their American flags and their MAGA flags and they left, it was thousands of people,” Trump told Fox News of the situation. “That was the first time, I said, ‘Wow, that’s very interesting.’ He called me back and thanked me very much. That’s my only thing I ever had to do with him.” The phone call exchange is one of the few conversations the two have had, per Walz’s interview with Politico reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin.

This is just one of the many remarks that have been made between Trump-Vance and the Harris-Walz campaigns. Also on Wednesday, Vance clapped back at Walz for making fun of the now-debunked rumors that Vance had relations with a couch.