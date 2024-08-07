JD Vance Barbs With Tim Walz Over Past Military Service After Viral Couch Joke: ‘It’s Shameful’

JD Vance threw shade back at Tim Walz after the Minnesota governor took shots at the Ohio senator over his viral couch relations rumors, calling Walz “shameful” for supposedly dropping out of the army.

“When the United States Marine Corps, when the United States of America asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did. I did what they asked me to do, and I did it honorably and I’m very proud of that service,” Vance said on Tuesday during a public appearance, making the latest punch in the veep beef.

You know what really bothers me about Tim Walz?



When the US Marine Corps asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it.



When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, he dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him. I think that's shameful. pic.twitter.com/Dq9xjn4R51 — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2024

He then slighted Walz, saying that unlike him, he remained faithful to his fellow troops while Walz on the other hand dipped out of his duties.

“When Tim Walz was asked by his country, you know what he did, he dropped out of the army and allowed his unit to go without him — a fact that he’s been criticized for aggressively by a lot of the people that he served with,” Vance suggested. “I think it’s shameful.”

The tussle between the two popped off after Walz joked that he’d be more than happy to take Vance on in a debate, under one condition.

“I’ve gotta tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy — that is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,” Walz said during a Kamala Harris rally on Tuesday. His joke was in reference to a now-debunked rumor that Vance once had sexual relations with a couch.

Vance’s remarks about Walz leaving the army stems from a slew of accusations from veterans, who claimed Walz has embellished his military background and in reality abandoned his National Guard battalion. Some vets also said he isn’t telling the truth about serving in combat, adding that he retired from his service before he was sent to Iraq with his team of soldiers.

Former Command Sergeants Major Thomas Behrends and Paul Herr made the allegations in a 2018 Facebook post.

“On May 16th, 2005, [Walz] quit, betraying his country, leaving the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion and its Soldiers hanging; without its senior Non-Commissioned Officer, as the battalion prepared for war,” they wrote at the time.

Either way, Walz has been recognized for serving 24 years in the National Guard and is the longest-serving soldier in Congress history, while Vance did press relations for the Marines in Iraq (as opposed to combat duty).