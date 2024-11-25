Mondo and Legendary Partner for 10th Anniversary Monsterverse Collection | Exclusive

Earlier this year, the Monsterverse, Legendary’s interconnected series of monster-filled films that began with 2014’s “Godzilla,” celebrated its 10th anniversary. And now, our friends at Mondo are ready to celebrate, too – with two new vinyl figures; a poster that collects, for the first time, every monster from the series; and the vinyl debut of the soundtrack to “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” Apple TV+’s hit series.

“I think that Mondo – like Legendary – are true fans at heart,” said Barnaby Legg, chief of creative marketing for Legendary Entertainment. “The attention to detail and sheer imagination that goes into their work is so clearly driven by an innate passion for these creatures, these characters, these worlds. For all the endless thought, care and hard work that has gone into building the Monsterverse, at heart, we are all doing it for the kaiju-loving kids we once were (and at times still are). An entire universe of monsters, psychedelic color schemes and Mondo’s eye for elevated takes on pop culture – what’s not to like?”

The vinyl figures are a new colorway of figures that had previously been released for “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” which was released earlier this year and became the highest-grossing film in the Monsterverse series. “We are calling this set the ‘Hollow Earth’ colorway,” said Peter Santa-Maria, senior creative director for Mondo. “We absolutely loved the color palette used in ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ so when the time came to pick the look for these, we knew we would have to draw on them! The combination of the teal and magenta tones tie these titans back to the bombastic look of the film!”

Mondo’s brand new poster from artist Danny Haas brings all of the monsters from the Monsterverse together on one print for the first time, which is undeniably cool.

“Danny Haas had a tremendous task for this design having to fit all of the titans together in a cohesive way! We love his style and sensibilities so much and knew he’d be able to lay out the composition in a manner fitting of these icons,” said Santa-Maria. “We reviewed different sketches from Danny and together selected one that features Godzilla and Kong prominently as well as a color palette that evokes the dynamic aesthetics of the franchise. Anyone who sees this art will have a greater appreciation of what Legendary has been able to do over the last 10 years bringing this incredible group together and making the classics feel fresh for a whole new generation!”

And perhaps the most exciting element of this collection is the vinyl release of Leopold Ross’ outstanding score for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” the first-ever live-action Godzilla series. As Santa-Maria notes, it’s the first Monsterverse soundtrack that Mondo has released and it’s the first time the soundtrack is available on vinyl. And, of course, this being Mondo, it’s got some killer custom packaging.

“In addition to the music itself, the vinyl features original artwork by Owen Freedman, which complements the dramatic tone of the series. Owen has done an incredible job capturing the scale of some of the monsters and highlighting the way light and color are used in the show,” said Santa-Maria. “The album is presented in a high-quality gatefold jacket, with a spot varnish Monarch logo printed across the front cover, adding a premium touch to the physical package. With the show just being renewed for a second season, it’s a great time to dive into the atmosphere of this thrilling series through its evocative score.”

See all the details below, and get the products here.

Mondo/Legendary

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire – Godzilla Soft Vinyl – Hollow Earth Variant (MSRP: $190)

• Massive and richly detailed, the fearsome Godzilla returns in the glitter-infused Reenergized colorway.

• From senior creative director Hector Arce this soft vinyl figure features premium, swivel-articulated figures inspired by classic 20th-century Japanese sofubi.

Mondo/Legendary

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire – Kong Soft Vinyl – Hollow Earth Variant (MSRP: $190)

• Returning in the glitter-infused Primal Frost colorway, the almighty Kong comes Massive and richly detailed, and the fearsome Godzilla returns in the glitter-infused Reenergized colorway.

• Also from Arce, this soft vinyl figure features premium, swivel-articulated figures inspired by classic 20th-century Japanese sofubi.

Mondo/Legendary

Monsterverse Poster by Danny Haas (MSRP: $80)

• This poster celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Monsterverse and is the first time that all of the titans from Hollow Earth are represented in one fantastic image.

• 24” x 36”

• 8 – Color Screenprint

• Edition of 140

Mondo/Legendary

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Soundtrack – Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack LP (MSRP: $35)

• Composer Leopold Ross (2024 Emmy Nominee for “Shōgun”) brings his signature electronic sound to Godzilla’s world with a synthesizer-tinged, action-packed score.

• Art by Owen Freedman

• Pressed on 140-gram Splatter Vinyl (also available on 140-gram solid color vinyl)

• Presented in a spot gloss gatefold sleeve